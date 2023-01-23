UrduPoint.com

Rain Expected In Northeast Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Rain expected in Northeast Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Rain and snow over hills are expected in Northeastern Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, weather remained cold and dry in most plain areas of the country including the provincial capital during last 24 hours.

However, light rain (light snow over hills) occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during last evening/night.

Minimum temperature in the city was recorded 8 degree centigrade while maximum remained 18 degree celsius on Monday. However, cold and dry weather would prevail in the country during the nest 24 hours.

Rainfall during last 48 hours in (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 19, Parachinar 13, Kalam 12, Malamjabba 08, Balakot 05, Dir (Upper 04), Mirkhani 03, Drosh, Chitral,Bacha Khan (A/P) 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 07, A/P 04), Garhi Dupatta 03,Kotli 01, Murree 01 and Gilgit-Baltistan, Chillas 01.

