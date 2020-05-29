UrduPoint.com
Rain Expected In Parts Of Punjab

Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:06 PM

Rain expected in parts of Punjab

Rain with wind-thunderstorm and hailstorm is expected in various parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Rain with wind-thunderstorm and hailstorm is expected in various parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and may persist till Tuesday.

According to Meteorological Department, rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Potohar region Sargohda, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab,Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Tolna Tek Singh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Sahiwal and Okara.

On the Saturday, rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Potohar region Sargohda, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab,Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Sahiwal and Okara.

