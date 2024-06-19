Rain Expected In Quetta, Other Parts Of Province From Tomorrow Night
Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2024 | 11:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Rain is expected in Quetta and various districts of Balochistan from tomorrow night for the next two days.
According to the Meteorological Department, the weather remained hot and dry in most districts of the province on Wednesday.
However, on Thursday, the weather is expected to remain hot and dry in most districts of the province.
On Thursday evening, Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Sherani, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Loralai, Sibi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, and Barkhan are expected to experience thunderstorms and rain, with heavy rainfall at a few places.
According to the Meteorological Department, from June 20 to June 22, Quetta, Zhob, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Loralai, Sibi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, and Barkhan may continue to experience thunderstorms and rain in some places.
APP/ask.
