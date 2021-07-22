Rain expected in Sindh, northeast Punjab, eastern Balochistan, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Met office Thursday forecast rain wind-thundershower in Sindh, northeast Punjab, eastern Balochistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

However, hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Shallow monsoon currents are penetrating upper and lower parts of the country and may strengthen on lower parts during the next 12 hours.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Sindh: Rohri 32 and Sukkur 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 19, Dir (Upper) 15, Balakot 10, Peshawar (Airport 09, City 03), Kakul 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 13, Gupis 07, Bagrote, Babusar 06, Chillas 02, Gilgit 01, Kashmir: Kotli 09, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta 01, Punjab: Mandi Bahauddin 02, Chakwal, Dera Ghazi Khan 01.

The maximum temperatures recorded were; Turbat 46°C, Sibbi 45°C and Nokkundi 43°C.