Rain Expected In Upper, Northern Areas, Pothohar Region: PMD

Published August 07, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Rain expected in upper, northern areas, Pothohar region: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave was also present over the upper parts.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 46mm, Kakul 32, Dir 24, Balakot 17, Saidu Sharif, Mardan 16, Mir Khani, Drosh 09, Kalam, Pattan 01, Punjab: Hafizabad 43, Narowal 41, Sialkot City (36, Airport 26), Islamabad (City 19, Airport 18), Jhelum 18, Mangla, Attock 16, Murree 15, Gujrat 11, Chakwal 10, Mandi Bahauddin 06, Sargodha City 04, Gujranwala 03, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 14, Astore 12, Babusar 11, Gupis 04, Bunji 03, Kashmir: Kotli 09, Rawalakot 07, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad (Airport and City 04mm).

The highest maximum temperatures were Dalbandin 44 C, Dadu and Sibbi 42C.

