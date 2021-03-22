Rain exposes Civic bodies claim regarding cleanliness

Light rain pouring in twin cities exposed tall claims made by the departments concerned of Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA), Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) and district government about sanitation and cleanliness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Light rain pouring in twin cities exposed tall claims made by the departments concerned of Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA), Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) and district government about sanitation and cleanliness.

All the arrangements were exposed when rain water choked the drainage system.

In many areas as a number of vehicles broke down. Even at Jhelum Road, Mall Road, Adiala Road, Jamia Masjid Road near Qadeemi Imambargah, Airport Road, City Saddar Road near Gawalmandi and Benazir Bhutto Road areas several public transport vehicles developed faults in the middle of the road causing heavy traffic jams.

The rain also caused problems for people on two wheelers and those who were waiting for public transport at the bus stands in the garrison city as well as in Islamabad and adjoining areas.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Monday issued directives to the traffic wardens to maintain smooth flow of traffic during rain.

He said that additional staff was deployed at Airport, Murree road, Mall road, Peshwar road, Raja Bazaar, Pirwadhi, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Adiala road, Dhoke Syedan, Masrail road, Chungi No 22, Jhelum road and other important roads to avoid a traffic mess during rain.

The CTO said that cash reward and commendatory certificates would be awarded to those traffic officials who perform their duties with responsibility, adding that the DSPs and sector in-charges have also been directed to issue continuous instructions for maintaining a smooth traffic flow during rain.

He said the CTP put in place effective parking measures besides issuing tickets to the commuters on traffic voilation.

He urged the citizens to lodge their complaints on traffic police helpline 051-9272839, 051-9272616 or get guidance during driving.

Met Office informed that a strong westerly wave is likely to enter in the country on Saturday (Night) and likely to grip upper and central parts on Sunday and may persist till Tuesday.

Rain thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Lahore, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad on 23rd March during the morning hours.