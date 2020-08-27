Rain, flooding plays havoc in capital city of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Torrential rain on Thursday wreaked havoc on the infrastructure of capital city of Sindh, causing massive urban flooding and widespread power outages.

The rainfall began in the city in early morning on Thursday and later intensified and continued in intervals over next six hours.

The deluge resulted in urban flooding in several parts of the port city, with rainwater mixed with filth and garbage from overflowing drains even entering houses and shops in some areas, destroying the goods inside.

Resident of Karachi, Aijaz Korai told APP the roads, streets and homes were flooded with sewage water as the rainfall wreaked havoc in port city.

Another resident of Ranchho lines, Ali said the standing water in his home damaged the goods and valuable items. He urged the government should come forward to provide them relief.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and member of Sindh Assembly, Shahnawaz Jadoon said the rainwater was accumulated everywhere in the Karachi due to outdated sewerage system there.

Expressing such view while visiting different areas (Keamari and its adjacent areas) affected by rainfall in the city, he said everyone had suffered due to this situation.

Such situation spoke volumes about the Sindh government's incompetence, he added.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that current torrential rain spell has broken the rainfall record of more than 90 years in Karachi and other parts of the province.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked Sindh Chief Minister to utilize all available resources at Sindh government's disposal to drain out the stagnant rain water from the low-lying areas of Karachi for restoration of normal supplies.

He said that rescue and relief operations must be expedited as life of each and every citizen was very important for the state as well as the government tiers.