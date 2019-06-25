Rain forces indoors training session at Edgbaston

(@FahadShabbir)

BIRMINGHAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::Pakistan cricket team Tuesday attended a three-hour long practice session indoors as rain poured in at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium here.

Pakistan are due to play their seventh match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC 19) against New Zealand on June 26 (Wednesday).

The players participated in different physical drills to maintain their fitness. Fielding, batting and bowling sessions, supervised by the Head Coach Mickey Arthur, were also held. The players took part in long training session to whet their skills and ensure match-preparedness against New Zealand.

Cool weather with cloudy skies is the forecast for Wednesday and the maximum temperatures are expected 19 degree Celsius in Birmingham. Though thick clouds are expected to envelop the Edgbaston stadium during the match but no rain is the forecast for the day.

Pakistan are currently placed 7th with 5 points on the table with two wins, three losses and one abandoned match from six matches in the tournament. Pakistan must win their match against New Zealand to have any hopes of a semi-final spot in the CWC 19.