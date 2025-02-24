Rain Forces Postponement Of Jashan E Baharan Event In ICT
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has decided to postpone the much-anticipated Jashan e Baharan event due to predictions of rain.
The decision was announced by an ICT spokesperson, citing concerns over the weather forecast and the need to ensure public safety.
The Jashan e Baharan, a spring festival celebrated annually in Islamabad, was scheduled to take place this week. However, the ICT administration opted to delay the event after reviewing weather reports indicating the likelihood of rain. The spokesperson stated that the decision was made to avoid potential disruptions and ensure the safety of attendees.
The festival, which attracts large crowds, features cultural performances, food stalls, and recreational activities. Organizers emphasized that the postponement was necessary to prevent inconvenience to participants and to maintain the quality of the event.
The ICT administration has not yet announced a new date for the festival but assured the public that updates will be shared soon. The spokesperson added that all preparations for the event remain intact and will be rescheduled once the weather conditions improve.
Local residents and visitors expressed disappointment over the delay but acknowledged the importance of prioritizing safety. Many are hopeful that the event will be held soon, allowing them to enjoy the festivities under better weather conditions.
The decision reflects the administration's proactive approach to managing public events, particularly in light of unpredictable weather patterns. Authorities are now closely monitoring the situation and will finalize a new date after consulting with meteorologists and event organizers.
In the meantime, the ICT administration has urged the public to stay informed for further updates. The spokesperson reiterated that the delay is a precautionary measure and that the festival will proceed as planned once the weather permits.
The Jashan e Baharan is a key cultural event in Islamabad, celebrating the arrival of spring and bringing together people from all walks of life. While the delay is unfortunate, the administration's focus remains on ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.
