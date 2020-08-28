UrduPoint.com
Rain Forces PR To Cancel Two Trains To Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 04:16 PM

Pakistan Railway authorities cancelled two trains scheduled Lahore to Karachi due to heavy rains in Karachi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020) :Pakistan Railway authorities cancelled two trains scheduled Lahore to Karachi due to heavy rains in Karachi.

The trains which were cancelled included 41up/ 42-down Karakoram Express and 33up/34down Pak business Express running between Lahore-Karachi due to rain water at railway tracks.

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railway Multan, Shoaib Adil, said that the passengers of both trains will be adjusted in other trains.

The fare will be returned to all those passengers who didn't want to travel by other trains.

DS Railway directed DCO, ATO and CMI to remain at railway station for guidance of the passengers.

