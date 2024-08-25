Rain forecast

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 39 centigrade and the lowest minimum 31 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.