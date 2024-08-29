Rain Forecast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy weather with chances of rain
for the next 24 hours.
The maximum temperature 32 degrees centigrade and the minimum 24 degrees centigrade
were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The partly cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for
rest of the region.
