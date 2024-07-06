Rain Forecast For Bahawalpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 38 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
62 Farmers Facilitation Centres established in key cotton areas to boost productivity: Iftikhar Saho ..2 minutes ago
-
Fire engulfs hotel in Quetta2 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Dar chairs meeting to discuss agenda item for 52nd CCI meeting2 minutes ago
-
LG employees demanded to restore abolished taxes of local bodies2 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise held at Ejaz Shaheed Police Line Dera2 minutes ago
-
PRCS trains volunteers to respond during epidemic12 minutes ago
-
On Wani's martyrdom anniversary, JKNF reiterates its commitment to carry forward martyrs' mission12 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Iranian President13 minutes ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees13 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues GLOF alert in five mountainous districts of KP13 minutes ago
-
Woman gets life term for killing husband, his brother33 minutes ago
-
'Aman Caravan' launched43 minutes ago