Rain Forecast For Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 06:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Winter rain is likely to lash Bahawalpur and adjoining areas during the next 24 hours and an alert has been issued for the farmer community.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bahawalpur saw cloudy weather. The local Met Office forecast that the city and adjoining areas might receive rain during next 24 hours.

Rain has also been forecast for Cholistan desert areas.

The local office of the Agriculture Department has issued a press release, terming expected winter rain a blessing for the standing crops. It said that rain could result in bumper yield of standing crops including maze.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature was recorded at 27 centigrade and the lowest minimum at 17 centigrade during last 24 hours.

