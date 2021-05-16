UrduPoint.com
Rain Forecast For Capital

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Rain forecast for Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Dr Khalid Malik Sunday said moderate rain was expected from tomorrow May 17 in Federal capital.

Talking to APP,he said it would also grip the Kashmir side upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, south Punjab, northeast Balochistan, south east Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan.

It would turn weather pleasant and would reduce the temperature in most parts of the country.

