Rain Forecast For Capital During Next 24hours:PMD

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Rain forecast for capital during next 24hours:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Rain (snowfall over hills) is expected in Gilgit- Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Islamabad and Kashmir while snowfall is likely in Murree, Nathia Gali and Galyat during next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather to continue in central and lower parts of the country during this time span.

A westerly wave is approaching upper and western parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Monday, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan, northern areas, Kashmir and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Saturday remained Leh -14°C, Gupis, Skardu -09°C, Astore -08°C, Parachinar -05°C, Bagrote Kalam, Gilgit -04 °C and Kalat -03 °C.

More Stories From Pakistan

