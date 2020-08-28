Rain forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast cloudy weather with chances of rain on second consecutive day in the city.

City had received moderate rain on Thursday. The local Met Office said that the city and adjoining areas might receive more rain on Friday and Saturday.

The highest maximum temperature 40 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.