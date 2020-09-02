Rain forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours.

Some parts of the region received light rain on Tuesday. The local Met Office said that Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas might receive more rain today.

The highest maximum temperature 39 centigrade and the lowest minimum 27 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.