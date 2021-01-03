UrduPoint.com
Rain Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Rain forecast for city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The rain with thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave is present over northeastern parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts of the country till Tuesday.

According to the Meteorological department, rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Bahawalnagar and Pothohar region. However, fog is likely at isolated places in Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Khanewal and Bahawalpur during morning hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded in the city as 17 degrees centigradeand 12 degrees centigrade,respectively, on Sunday.

