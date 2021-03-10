UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Rain forecast for city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The meteorological department has forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm in most parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next four to five days.

According to synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country today evening/night and likely to persist till Sunday.

According to the meteorological department, rain-wind-thunderstorm (hailstorm) is expected in DI Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Kasur and Okara during the week.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded in the city as 31 degreesand 16 degrees celsius on Wednesday.

