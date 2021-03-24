Rain forecast for city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast rain/thunderstorm for most parts of the province including the provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over Kashmir and adjoining areas which may cause rain-thunderstorm in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Murree and its adjoining areas.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 28 centigrade and 14centigrade, respectively in the city.