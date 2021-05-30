UrduPoint.com
Rain Forecast For City

Sun 30th May 2021

Rain forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 45 centigrade and the lowest minimum 31 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.

