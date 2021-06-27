Rain forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Bahawalpur (Pakistan Point news - 27th Jun, 2021 ): The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 40 centigrade and the lowest minimum 30 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.