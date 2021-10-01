Rain forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of isolated thunderstorm, rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.2 degree centigrade and 28.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 72 per cent at 8 am and 50 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:06 am and set at 18:01 pm on Saturday.