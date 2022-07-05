UrduPoint.com

Rain Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2022

Rain forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 34 centigrade and the lowest minimum 25 centigrade were recorded in the city during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.

