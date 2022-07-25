Rain forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 32 degrees centigrade and the lowest minimum 27 degrees centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.