UrduPoint.com

Rain Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Rain forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 32 degrees centigrade and the lowest minimum 27 degrees centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Punjab CM election case: Coalition govt, PDM leade ..

Punjab CM election case: Coalition govt, PDM leaders to file petition in SC for ..

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th July 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

1 day ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.