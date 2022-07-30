- Home
Rain Forecast For City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2022 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Saturday predicted humid weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, rain-wind and thundershower is forecast for Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and their surrounding areas.
