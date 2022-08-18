Rain forecast for city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city and suburban areas for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 35 centigrade and the lowest minimum 25 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.