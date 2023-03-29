UrduPoint.com

Rain Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Rain forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 32 centigrade and the lowest minimum 18 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

