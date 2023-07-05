Open Menu

Rain Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Rain forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 39 centigrade and the lowest minimum 30 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

