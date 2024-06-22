Rain Forecast For City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 39 centigrade and the lowest minimum 30 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners
Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media
Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations
ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha15 seconds ago
-
Ahsan for constituting committee to probe burgeoning lynching incidents countrywide18 seconds ago
-
Interior Minister chairs meeting on security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan25 seconds ago
-
CDA to hold ‘Margalla Tree Drive Session’ on June 2738 seconds ago
-
Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners3 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman arranges reception to acknowledge sanitary workers' best performances on Eid-ul-Azha11 minutes ago
-
21 shops sealed, 197 LPG cylinders confiscated11 minutes ago
-
Dacoits loot gold ornaments, torture minor girls31 minutes ago
-
Dera Police nab 10 outlaws, recover stolen bike, weapons, drugs31 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police arrest decoits1 hour ago
-
Students of GIFT witness NA proceedings2 hours ago
-
Man electrocuted2 hours ago