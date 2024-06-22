Rain forecast for city

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 39 centigrade and the lowest minimum 30 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.

