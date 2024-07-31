Rain Forecast For City
Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The local Meteorological Office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for the next 24 hours.
The weather department recorded wind speed at 11 kilometres per hour and humidity at 54 per cent in the Sargodha region on Wednesday.
The maximum temperature was recorded 38 Celsius and the lowest 29 Celsius during the last 24 hours.
The partly cloudy weather with chances of light-to-heavy rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
