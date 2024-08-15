Rain Forecast For City
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 12:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur for the next three days.
The highest maximum temperature 36 centigrade and the lowest minimum 25 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days6 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel6 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan6 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st9 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest9 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production9 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 209 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children9 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates9 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC9 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"9 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas9 hours ago