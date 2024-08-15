Rain forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur for the next three days.

The highest maximum temperature 36 centigrade and the lowest minimum 25 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.