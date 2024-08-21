Rain forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 36 centigrade and the lowest minimum 27 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.