Rain Forecast For City

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain with thunderstorm for Bahawalpur and adjoining areas during next 24 hours.

The highest temperatures 38 Centigrade and the lowest 24 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

