Rain forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast a cloudy and cold weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 16 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 10 Centigrade degrees were forecast for the next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a cloudy and cold weather with chances of rain for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.