Rain forecast for city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The rain is expected in most parts of the province, including the Punjab capital, during the next 24 hour.

The maximum and minimum temperature were recorded in the city as 37 degrees centigrade and 28 degrees centigrade, respectively, on Thursday.

According to the Meteorological department, rain with dust-storm/gusty winds is expected in Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Murree, Taxila, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Faisalabad. Dust-storm is also expected in Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur with chances of rain-thunderstorm.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over western and upper parts ofthe country.