Rain forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Heavy rain lashed city on Tuesday morning, turning weather pleasant but inundating city roads and downtown areas.

Intermittent rain started lashing in morning times and continued lashing for over two hours. Reports reaching here suggested that downtown areas of the city were inundated by heavy showers.

Rainwater has entered houses, markets and shops. Sewerage system in several areas was chocked.

However, the sanitary workers of Bahawalpur Municipal Corporation and Bahawalpur Waste Management Authority were looked engaged in draining out rainwater.

The local Met Office has forecast a cloudy weather with chances of more rain for city during next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature 37 centigrade and the minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region