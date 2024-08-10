Open Menu

Rain Forecast For City Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Rain forecast for city Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Bahawalpur region might receive more rain as the local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 35 centigrade and the lowest minimum 26 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

