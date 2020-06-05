UrduPoint.com
Rain Forecast For City Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:02 PM

The Meteorological department forecast rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm in various parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department forecast rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm in various parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian sea are reaching central and southern parts of the country.

The Met department said that dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Potohar region, Bhakkar, Khushab, Faisalabad, Jhang, Lahore, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G Khan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah, Bahawalpur and Khanewal during evening/night hours on Friday.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 38 degreecelsius and 25 degree celsius, respectively.

