Rain forecast for Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain wind or thundershower is predicted in isolated places in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Qamber Shahdadkot, Larkana, Dadu, Padidan, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta and Karachi.

Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.