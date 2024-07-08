Open Menu

Rain Forecast For Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 08:22 PM

Rain forecast for Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

However, rain wind or thundershower is predicted in isolated places in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Qamber Shahdadkot, Larkana, Dadu, Padidan, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta and Karachi.

However, rain wind or thundershower is predicted in isolated places in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Qamber Shahdadkot, Larkana, Dadu, Padidan, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta and Karachi.

Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.

