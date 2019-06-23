UrduPoint.com
Rain Forecast For Today Amid Scorching Heat

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 11 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 01:41 PM

Rain forecast for today amid scorching heat

Dust-thundershower and rain with gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan etc

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd June, 2019) Rain and dust-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federal capital today.

According to Met office, dust-thundershower and rain with gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kalat, Zhob, Larkana divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

This will provide some relief to people in the scorching heat.

However, Met office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country, while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prevailing weather pattern exists due to seasonal low lying over northwest Balochistan. However, a westerly wave is present over upper and central parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situations continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

