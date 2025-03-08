Open Menu

Rain Forecast From 9th

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Rain forecast from 9th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The westerly winds will enter northern parts of the country from March 9 and persist

until March 16. Rain is expected in Chitral, Murree, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir throughout

the week.

According to the MET officials, the forecast also includes rain in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock,

Jhelum, Chakwal, Peshawar, Charsadda, and Mardan on March 10. Scattered showers are

anticipated in most Punjab cities from March 12 to 16.

Thundershowers are likely in Balochistan on March 14 and 15.

The MET department has warned

of possible urban flooding in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and other cities

due to heavy rainfall.

There is also a risk of road closures from heavy snowfall in upper regions and landslides

in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Fishermen, tourists, and travelers

are advised to exercise caution, while farmers should take preventive measures

to protect crops.

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet ho ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan

16 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns violence targeting government ..

Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria

31 minutes ago
 France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza ..

France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction

45 minutes ago
 Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

46 minutes ago
 GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of Octob ..

GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Gl ..

Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault

2 hours ago
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heri ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Camp ..

Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign

3 hours ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to dis ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people

4 hours ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatem ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership

4 hours ago
 General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th sess ..

General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..

5 hours ago
 China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan