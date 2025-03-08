Rain Forecast From 9th
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The westerly winds will enter northern parts of the country from March 9 and persist
until March 16. Rain is expected in Chitral, Murree, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir throughout
the week.
According to the MET officials, the forecast also includes rain in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock,
Jhelum, Chakwal, Peshawar, Charsadda, and Mardan on March 10. Scattered showers are
anticipated in most Punjab cities from March 12 to 16.
Thundershowers are likely in Balochistan on March 14 and 15.
The MET department has warned
of possible urban flooding in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and other cities
due to heavy rainfall.
There is also a risk of road closures from heavy snowfall in upper regions and landslides
in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Fishermen, tourists, and travelers
are advised to exercise caution, while farmers should take preventive measures
to protect crops.
