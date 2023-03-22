Rain forecast in city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The local Meteorological Department on Wednesday has predicted light to heavy rain in Sargodha division during the next 24 hours.

According to the details,drizzle on Tuesday turned the weather pleasant which witnessed rush at various parks of the city.

Citizens were also seen at barbecue,samosa, fritters and fast food shops.

The met department warned farmers not to irrigate the wheat crop as the rain would cause damage to the crop.