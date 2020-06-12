UrduPoint.com
Rain Forecast In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is still present over upper parts of the country.

Rain and wind-thunderstorm is expected in Attock, Murree, Taxila, Fateh Jang, Tala Gang, Narowal, Gujrat, Lahore,Faisalabad, Jhang, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Sialkot. Dust raising winds are also expected in D G Khan and Multan. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

During the past 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm occurred in some districts of the province including Mandi Bahuddin 5mm, Murree 4mm, Gujart, Sialkot A/P, Lahore A/P 3mm, Attock and D G Khan 1mm.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 34 and 28 degrees centigrade respectively, in the city.

