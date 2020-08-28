Rain forecast in city during

(@FahadShabbir)

Rain coupled with thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Rain coupled with thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, weak Monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country and likely to strengthen in lower parts during next 24 hours.

Westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, rain-thundershowers are expected in Pothohar region, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat and Narowal.

Rain-thundershowers are also likely in T.

T.Singh, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, D. G Khan and Multan.

During past 24 hours, rain occurred in most parts of the province including Sialkot (City 102mm, Airport 52mm), Narowal 74mm, Lahore (City 67mm, Airport 53mm), Mangla 63mm, Okara 31mm, Toba Tek Singh 26mm, Kasur 25mm, Gujranwala 21mm, Sahiwal 20mm, Gujrat 19mm, Khanewal 17mm, Murree 16mm, Jhang 14mm, Mandi Bahauddin 6mm, Faisalabad, Jhelum 5mm, Multan 1mm.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 31 and 25 degrees centigrade respectively on Friday.