Rain forecast in city Lahore

Meteorological department forecast rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm in most part of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Meteorological department forecast rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm in most part of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Moist currents from Arabian sea are reaching central and northeastern parts of the country.

According to the detail, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Attock, Murree, Taxila, Fateh Jang, Tala Gang, Gujranwala and Lahore.

Maximum and Minimum temperatures were recorded as 38 and 28 centigrade, respectivelyon Monday.