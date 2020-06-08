UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Forecast In City Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:51 PM

Rain forecast in city Lahore

Meteorological department forecast rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm in most part of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Meteorological department forecast rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm in most part of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Moist currents from Arabian sea are reaching central and northeastern parts of the country.

According to the detail, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Attock, Murree, Taxila, Fateh Jang, Tala Gang, Gujranwala and Lahore.

Maximum and Minimum temperatures were recorded as 38 and 28 centigrade, respectivelyon Monday.

Related Topics

Lahore Murree Gujranwala Attock Fateh Jang Taxila From

Recent Stories

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority partners with Derq t ..

11 minutes ago

Residency law violators permitted to leave UAE wit ..

11 minutes ago

Air Arabia announces new repatriation flights to E ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives message from Aboul Ghe ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

2 hours ago

Researchers see risks in online vote system for 3 ..

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.