Rain forecast in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Local Meteorological Department Sunday forecast rain in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar and Swabi Divisions,The met official also predicted rain in Bajaur, Waziristan, Bannu and Lakki Marwat.

The highest rainfall of the last 24 hours was recorded in Malam Jabba (26 mm), Timergarh (17 mm) and Bannu (7 mm).