Rain Forecast In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Rain forecast in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm in most parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Moist currents from Arabian sea are reaching northeastern parts of the country.

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Attock, Murree, Taxila, Fateh Jang, Tala Gang, Narowal, Gujrat, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha and Sialkot.

The maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 37 degrees centigrade and 28 degreescentigrade, respectively, on Wednesday.

