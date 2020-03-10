Rain forecast , precautionary measures suggested

The Pakistan Meteorological Department Tuesday forecast heavy rain with intermittent showers from Wednesday to Friday in the district

District Health Authority advised the residents to adopt precautionary measures to avoid the children from cold threat.

District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan Khurram told APP that as the coronavirus outbreak had gripped our neighboring countries including China and Iran, so people were advised to wear always warm clothes and mask to keep body temperature high and prevent cold.

"Though, no coronavirus case has been reported in Rawalpindi, but there is need to keep a close liaison with each other regarding this global threat, "he said.

Dr Zeeshan urged the public to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water after rain to guard against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue.

The DHO said that the health department was on high alert to meet any emergency like situation.

According to World Health Organization, Corona virus is a family of viruses that include the common cold, and viruses such as SARS and MERS. This new virus was temporarily named "2019-nCoV".