UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Forecast , Precautionary Measures Suggested

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:41 PM

Rain forecast , precautionary measures suggested

The Pakistan Meteorological Department Tuesday forecast heavy rain with intermittent showers from Wednesday to Friday in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department Tuesday forecast heavy rain with intermittent showers from Wednesday to Friday in the district.

District Health Authority advised the residents to adopt precautionary measures to avoid the children from cold threat.

District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan Khurram told APP that as the coronavirus outbreak had gripped our neighboring countries including China and Iran, so people were advised to wear always warm clothes and mask to keep body temperature high and prevent cold.

"Though, no coronavirus case has been reported in Rawalpindi, but there is need to keep a close liaison with each other regarding this global threat, "he said.

Dr Zeeshan urged the public to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water after rain to guard against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue.

The DHO said that the health department was on high alert to meet any emergency like situation.

According to World Health Organization, Corona virus is a family of viruses that include the common cold, and viruses such as SARS and MERS. This new virus was temporarily named "2019-nCoV".

Related Topics

Pakistan World Dengue Iran Water China Alert Rawalpindi Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Create a new Pakistan in India for Muslims and oth ..

9 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack on Two ..

12 minutes ago

SIARA receives 242 nominations from 52 countries

13 minutes ago

Haris Rauf returns to Lahore Qalandars’ squad

32 minutes ago

Du collaborates with Ministry of Education to supp ..

58 minutes ago

Shehbaz may disqualify if Nawaz returns not: Fawad ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.